After another French Quarter shooting, NOPD seeks 3 ‘persons of interest’ to investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a man was shot early Saturday (Jan. 15) in the French Quarter -- the second shooting in six days within the city’s premier tourist destination -- police are asking the public’s help locating three “persons of interest” they want to interview about the incident.

New Orleans police on Sunday released surveillance camera images of three individuals that they said detectives want to speak with.

The NOPD did not label the persons as suspects in the shooting, which they originally said took place in the 900 block of St. Louis Street between Dauphine and Burgundy streets Saturday at 2:08 a.m. The NOPD on Sunday revised the location to say the man was shot multiple times near the corner of St. Louis and Bourbon streets.

The victim’s age, identity and condition have not been disclosed.

What is known is that the man was the second to be gunned down in the French Quarter in a six-day span.

The NOPD still has not arrested the killer of 41-year-old Russell Ricou Jr., who was slain last Sunday (Jan. 9) at the corner of Burgundy and Conti streets by a man he was arguing with at 10:27 p.m. That French Quarter homicide was captured by video surveillance cameras.

In that case, police also have asked the public’s help locating a “person of interest” they want to interview as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information on the persons of interest in either case are asked to call the NOPD’s homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

