City of New Orleans activates freeze plan ahead of cold weather

The City of New Orleans will began to offer transportation services to residents who wish to...
The City of New Orleans will began to offer transportation services to residents who wish to temporarily leave to stay at a state run shelter.(City of New Orleans)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As cold weather approaches the area, the City of New Orleans activates its freeze plan ahead of the extreme cold temperatures tonight.

Residents should take necessary precautions to protect people and pets from the freezing temps. Temporary shelters will be open free of charge.

  • The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.
  • Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 4 p.m. for overnight shelter.
  • Covenant House, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7.
  • New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.
  • Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 6 p.m.

If someone is in need of shelter, please call the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

