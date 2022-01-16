Double shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 wounded Sunday in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A midday double shooting in New Orleans East left one man dead and another wounded, police said.

The men were reported shot at 11:58 a.m. and were found in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, the NOPD said. The victims’ ages and identities were not immediately disclosed.

One of the men died at the scene, police said, while the other was taken by New Orleans EMS for hospital treatment. The condition of the surviving victim was not immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

