Emergency main repair could affect water pressure Monday throughout Uptown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board warned many Uptown New Orleans customers could experience water pressure disruptions Monday (Jan. 17), as crews work to make an emergency repair to a critical water main in the 8100 block of Panola Street.

The advisory said the repair will begin Monday at 9 a.m. and involves shutting down a 48-inch main that “supplements water to Uptown neighborhoods.” It said some customers will experience lower water pressure than normal during the repair operation, and that “upper floors of multi-story buildings will potentially see the most impact.”

The area of repair is on Panola Street between South Carrollton Avenue and Dublin Street. The damaged main supplements water supply to the Carrollton, Fontainebleau and Uptown areas of the city.

An estimated time of completion of the repair was not provided by the S&WB, which said only that “crews will work as quickly as possible.”

Mon, Jan 17, SWBNO will perform an emergency water line repair in the 8100 block of Panola St. beginning around 9 a.m. It involves closing down a 48” water main which supplements water to Uptown neighborhoods. This may result in the potential of lower-than-normal water pressure. pic.twitter.com/ocI1Og30Pi — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) January 16, 2022

The agency said the Panola Street main was scheduled to be closed for repair on Feb. 7, but “due to the severity of the leak and the location, this repair has become an emergency” and needed to be performed Monday with little advance notice.

Customers who experience low or no water pressure are advised to call the agency’s emergency hotline at (504) 52-WATER (504-529-2837).

An emergency main repair could disrupt water pressure Monday (Jan. 17) through much of Uptown New Orleans, the Sewerage & Water Board said. (New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.