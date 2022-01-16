Five Saints free agents to watch this offseason

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints offseason is here, and like every offseason, several key players will become free agents.

So who to keep and who to let go. Here’s five to keep an eye on.

Let’s start on defense. Defensive back P.J. Williams became arguably the Saints most underrated player in 2021.

He can play all the positions in the secondary. Tied for the team with three interceptions, he was also used heavily in the Saints blitz packages, and is stout against the run.

At four is linebacker Kwon Alexander

Alexander plays with a passion, and is a perfect fit in the Saints locker room. Though he missed five games due to injury, Alexander still had 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

At three is free safety Marcus Williams.

Williams could potentially command the biggest market as a free agent. He’s in the prime of his career, has great range, as evidenced by his 15 career interceptions.

This will come down to money. If he gets a better offer elsewhere, he could be on the move.

At two, one of the team’s longest tenured players, left tackle Terron Armstead.

There is no more accomplished player on this list than Armstead. He’s elite, but he’s thirty and missed nine games this season.

Plus, he’s battled injuries throughout his career here. there could also be a significant market for his services from other teams. One publication predicted his market to be $23 million a season.

And finally there’s Jameis Winston.

Winston had his first season as a starter cut short during his seventh game. Coincidentally, it happened against his former team.

The Saints were 5-2 in games he started. Winston threw 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

The team must decide if Winston can be their franchise quarterback going forward.

In all, the Saints have 18 free agents. Meaning, as usual. crucial decisions are on the horizon for the Saints.

