BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

If you squint really, really hard, you could see snowflakes Sunday in Houma

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - It wasn’t easy. But if you squinted and held still, snowflakes were visible on this chilly Sunday morning in Houma.

Fox 8 viewer Brittany Degruise submitted video evidence of a brief snow flurry over a backyard swimming pool, as tweeted by Fox 8 chief meteorologist David Bernard:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made
The two men, highlighted, are arguing just moments before the shooting.
Surveillance video shows moments leading up to fatal French Quarter shooting
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Zack: A cold and windy Sunday ahead
Bruce: Sharply colder temps on the way
Bruce: Sharply colder as winter makes a big return
Wind Chills Tonight
Zack: Falling temps and a winter wind blowing in Saturday
Rain moves in Saturday
Sharply colder this weekend