If you squint really, really hard, you could see snowflakes Sunday in Houma
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - It wasn’t easy. But if you squinted and held still, snowflakes were visible on this chilly Sunday morning in Houma.
Fox 8 viewer Brittany Degruise submitted video evidence of a brief snow flurry over a backyard swimming pool, as tweeted by Fox 8 chief meteorologist David Bernard:
Flurries in Houma this morning. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/Fn9ZciKXxK— David Bernard (@DavidBernardTV) January 16, 2022
