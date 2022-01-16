If you squint really, really hard, you could see snowflakes Sunday in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - It wasn’t easy. But if you squinted and held still, snowflakes were visible on this chilly Sunday morning in Houma.

Fox 8 viewer Brittany Degruise submitted video evidence of a brief snow flurry over a backyard swimming pool, as tweeted by Fox 8 chief meteorologist David Bernard:

