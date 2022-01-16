Nicondra: Some very cold days ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a frigid day behind a strong cold front associated with a winter storm that brought ice and snow to areas not too far north we saw nicer if still cold conditions into Sunday afternoon. Temperatures struggled to get close to the 50 degree mark for highs. Monday starts out very cold in the 30s both sides of the lake. Most will see frost, but no long term widespread freeze conditions with just one or two locations likely hitting 32 degrees briefly. Lots of sunshine will allow things to warm up nicely into the mid to upper 50s later in the afternoon. More sunshine on Tuesday with a cold start and warmer afternoon. By late Tuesday we will see our next system approaching allowing better rain chances heading through the end of the week. There’s a slim chance some wintry precip could return to the forecast next Friday, but it will be very dependent upon timing of the next front and the amount of moisture still available. We’ll fine tune the forecast as the week goes on.

