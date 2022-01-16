NOPD investigating multiple carjackings near Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane police say they were alerted to multiple carjackings Saturday afternoon near Tulane University. There were five incidents reported.

The incidents happened in the 1200 block of Adams St., 2200 and 300 block of Audubon St., 2800 block of Palmer St., and the 300 block of State St.

The suspects were described by the victims as two black males dressed in dark hoodies with light-colored pants.

NOPD says they are currently tracking a vehicle believed to be involved in all of the incidents.

