BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD investigating multiple carjackings near Tulane University

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane police say they were alerted to multiple carjackings Saturday afternoon near Tulane University. There were five incidents reported.

The incidents happened in the 1200 block of Adams St., 2200 and 300 block of Audubon St., 2800 block of Palmer St., and the 300 block of State St.

The suspects were described by the victims as two black males dressed in dark hoodies with light-colored pants.

NOPD says they are currently tracking a vehicle believed to be involved in all of the incidents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours

Latest News

Marigny carjacking
VIDEO: Suspect beats victim in Marigny carjacking
City activates freeze plan
City activates freeze plan
Lawrence Brooks WW2 memorial
Lawrence Brooks WW2 memorial
Marigny carjacking
Marigny carjacking