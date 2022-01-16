VIDEO: Suspect beats victim in Marigny carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - He took only a few moments on his phone in his car, but before he knew it this man, who didn’t want to be identified, would become a carjacking victim.

“There were two people suddenly on either side of my car. My door was flung open, and they yelled get out, leave it running. And my instant reaction was just to run,” said the victim.

Video surveillance captured the two suspects pulling on their masks as they approached the man’s car in the corner of the screen, and then he ran.

“Literally just running for your life. I mean, I was going down the sidewalk and all I could think was just getting away… the guy ran behind me grabbed the back of my shirt, and was able to throw me to the ground. And then he grabbed me around my neck, he was hitting me when I was on the ground and pulled me off the ground by my neck,” he said.

In the middle of the struggle and the adrenaline he says he heard a gunshot. “I’m not sure who fired the gun. It could have been fired as a warning to the person that was attacking me to get back,” he said.

But by that time, the suspect grabbed his keys and later drove off with his car.

“I’ve still got some physical wounds on my arms and hands I’ve got some bruising and contusions on my knees and my ribs are really bruised,” he said.

All this took place in the early morning hours of January 10. Police took his information and told him they’d investigate. The days passed by without any more information, and he couldn’t sit any longer knowing the masked suspects could terrorize someone else, so he tracked down video surveillance of his own incident.

“Our citizens are living in terror. And they should be ashamed of themselves…every time I hear it, it’s like, you know, another one. I got another one. You know, I’m really fortunate that I didn’t, you know, in the bigger picture, you know, I didn’t get shot,” he said.

He says the outpouring of support from neighbors and those nearby the incident proves to him it’s important to stick together.

“I spent a couple days crying being upset, now it’s like let’s find these people and take our city back from them,” he said.

Even after such a violent encounter, he’s determined to reclaim his peace of mind, safety, and security.

Police have not yet provided an update on any suspects or information in this carjacking case.

The victim did say he was notified his car was found and towed to a lot.

