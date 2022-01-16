‘We’re fed up,’ Uptown residents respond to string of carjackings near Tulane campus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane students walking near campus were a little more cautious Sunday morning after learning of five different armed robberies and carjackings the day before that occurred in the span of just five hours in the middle of the afternoon.

“It’s just really scary because it can just happen to anyone,” said Tulane student Katie Merk.

Merk says being away from home and noticing the rise in crime definitely causes her parents to worry.

“My dad, he’s always worried especially like when I go into the city but now the carjackings are happening here.”

Karen Sanford lives on Audubon Street just a few blocks from the park near where one of the attempted carjackings occurred at around 4:20 pm.

She says her daughters family were the victims, after she, her son-in-law and two grandkids pulled over just blocks from her home to fix their child’s seatbelt.

That’s when a car pulled up and two males got out pointing guns.

“They were yelling ‘We have children. There are children in the car. Please don’t hurt the children’,” said Sanford.

“They looked in the car and my son-in-law drives an Audi little sports car and it’s a stick shift and we assume they didn’t know how to drive a stick shift.”

Sanford says the suspects stole her daughters phone and left the car, but not before traumatizing her family.

“When you start playing with my grandchildren... first of all my daughter and son-in-law are traumatized but my by grandchildren? My grandson, the seven year old, last night my daughter says he was barricading the door because he was afraid they were going to come back and get him.”

“This has been going on and I’m fed up.”

Sanford is the Vice President of the Upper Audubon Security District, which provides security systems to residents and patrols the area to report suspicious activity.

“We’ve been watching this crime around the city. Everyone is complaining and we feel like the city government is not doing enough about it or anything about it. They’re just kind of brushing it over.”

“We need to standup and say enough is enough and we’re not going to let you destroy our city,” said Sanford.

RELATED STORY: NOPD investigating multiple carjackings near Tulane University

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.