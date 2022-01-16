Zack: A cold and windy Sunday ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Winter has made its presence felt across the Deep South as a winter storm currently drops snow, sleet and freezing rain to our north and brings us quite the chill.

It’s going to be a cold and windy Sunday, there is not many other ways to put it. The wrap around moisture associated with this storm is trying to get some snow flurries into our area this morning but anything that does fall will be very light in nature. Through the day today expect clouds to stick around and our highs will struggle to warm much. I’m going with a high around 46 this afternoon.

The good news is we will quickly revert back to sunny skies and begin a warming trend as we head into the MLK holiday. A cold start on Monday will give way to a nice day as highs rebound into the upper 50′s with plenty of sun to go around.

By the middle of this week we will already be back into the 70′s but don’t look for it to last all that long. Come week’s end the cold returns which could set the stage for an interesting weather set up heading into next weekend. More on that as we get closer.

