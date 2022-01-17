BBB Accredited Business
4 Tigers in double figures as No. 12 LSU takes down Vanderbilt 82-64

LSU Women’s Basketball
Alexis Morris (45) scores 20 as No. 12 LSU beats Vanderbilt 82-64.
Alexis Morris (45) scores 20 as No. 12 LSU beats Vanderbilt 82-64.(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four LSU Tigers scored in double digits on Sunday, Jan. 16 as No. 12 LSU (17-2, 5-1 SEC) took down Vanderbilt (10-8, 1-3 SEC) 82-64 in front of a crowd of 6,853.

The Tigers were led by Faustine Aifuwa and Alexis Morris who both had 20 points. Aifuwa shot 10-for-12 from the field, with seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. While Morris was 9-for-13 from the field and 1-for-3 from behind the arc, while also grabbing seven rebounds, two assists, two steals. Khayla Pointer the Tigers leading score this season had 17 while Jailin Cherry added 12 points.

Vanderbilt kept the game close in the first half only trailing 43-36, but the Tigers came out hot in the third quarter making their first four shots jumping out to a 51-36 lead, their biggest of the game. LSU outscored the Commodores 23-9 in the third.

LSU finished the game shooting 58.3% from the field, while shooting 33.9% from deep, the Tigers kept Vanderbilt to just 33.8% shooting from the field.

Up next for the Tigers is a trip to Gainsville, Florida to take on the Gators on Sunday, Jan. 23. at 1 p.m.

