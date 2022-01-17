BBB Accredited Business
Alexandria man arrested for battery of pregnant woman, child endangerment

Telvin Alexandria Smith
Telvin Alexandria Smith(Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team and Boyce Police Department
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Boyce Police Department, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office was looking for a wanted man who was believed to be living in Boyce.

Telvin Alexandria Smith, 29, was wanted in Grant Parish for simple criminal damage to property, simple robbery, home invasion, domestic abuse battery - two counts, false imprisonment, theft under $,1000 and domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim with child endangerment.

Boyce Police were unable to find Smith in the area, but discovered another address for him at Marlene Street in Alexandria. Through RPSO, Smith was arrested and booked into Detention 1 on the above charges.

