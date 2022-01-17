Bruce: Gradual Mid-week warm up-Then The bottom drops late week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After `a cold weekend, the start of the new week will bring a gradual warm-up with sunny skies through Wednesday. But it will be brief.

This MLK holiday is very nice with warm sun and chilly air temperatures..Those sunny skies also will warm us up nicely into the upper 50s.

Bruce: After a quick cold blast, temps will be heading up from here through mid-week. Highs 58° today,68° Tuesday and 72° Wednesday. Don't get used to it as winter returns Thursday into the weekend, highs will fall back into the 40s again. It's that time of year. pic.twitter.com/wRck49IEpI — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 17, 2022

The warming trend continues Tuesday into Wednesday, as temperatures return to the 70s for at least a day. Don’t get used to the warming trend , as another Arctic front plows through our region Thursday. This will set the stage for a cold, dreary stretch of weather late this week into the weekend.

Highs by the end of the week fall back into the 40s, and there could be rain to go along with heavy cloud cover. Add in the wind and we likely will be dealing with daily wind chills in the 30s. Even into the weekend, the sun may be hard to come by with the cold weather lingering.

