Bruce: Gradual Mid-week warm up-Then The bottom drops late week

Cold nights-mild days for now
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After `a cold weekend, the start of the new week will bring a gradual warm-up with sunny skies through Wednesday. But it will be brief.

This MLK holiday is very nice with warm sun and chilly air temperatures..Those sunny skies also will warm us up nicely into the upper 50s.

The warming trend continues Tuesday into Wednesday, as temperatures return to the 70s for at least a day. Don’t get used to the warming trend , as another Arctic front plows through our region Thursday. This will set the stage for a cold, dreary stretch of weather late this week into the weekend.

Highs by the end of the week fall back into the 40s, and there could be rain to go along with heavy cloud cover. Add in the wind and we likely will be dealing with daily wind chills in the 30s. Even into the weekend, the sun may be hard to come by with the cold weather lingering.

