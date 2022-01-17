BBB Accredited Business
Car plunges off California elevated highway, 3 people killed

California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle plunged off an elevated section of Interstate 210 landing below on Michillinda Ave., just south of Foothill Blvd., in Pasadena, Calif., late Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.(AP Photo/James Carbone)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Three people died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210 happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

