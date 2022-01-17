Driver left fighting for her life after vehicle hits end of bridge, flips

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A one-vehicle wreck left a woman fighting for her life.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the crash in the 4200 block of Lakeshore Drive was reported at 10:29 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

Police say her vehicle veered off Lakeshore Drive, struck the end of a bridge and flipped.

Five Shreveport Fire Department units initially responded to a medical emergency on Lakeshore between Dilg League Drive and Fairway Drive. Dispatch records show four police units also were among the first to respond.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

