Jefferson Parish businesses, leadership prepare for Mardi Gras krewes to roll

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since August 2020 when they first opened, COVID has robbed Metairie’s City Bar from hosting any Mardi Gras revelers.

“And then we’re looking forward to having the carnival season and at the last minute it was yanked away from us,” said general manager, Albert Hotfelter. This year, however, Hotfelter says it’s going to be different.

Because last year they canceled on the parades. It was still a good time. We just didn’t really feel like Mardi Gras, we made the best of the situation. But this year, we’re looking to capitalize on that,” said Hotfelter.

He says they’re still finessing the plans, but with Jefferson Parish parades scheduled to roll right in front of their building, they’re expecting lots of business and hope to recoup a lot of revenue. Especially as state guidelines do not require masking or checking a vaccine card.

“Definitely want to make it as safe as possible. We want everybody to feel like they’re included. You know whether you’re vaxxed, not vaxxed, we want to make it a family environment for everybody,” said Hotfelter.

“Right now what we’re hoping for is the best and planning to do everything as planned,” said Councilmember Scott Walker.

Most parades in Jefferson Parish will roll on the “Westbound route”. It starts at Bonnabel, to Veterans, a short loop off of Severn, and then to vets again to end at Clearview.

Fat Tuesday’s Krewe of Argus will roll eastbound, reversing much of the westbound route, but ending on Martin Behrman.

Parish councilman, Scott Walker says barring anything catastrophic, residents and businesses can plan on parades rolling in Jefferson Parish.

“We need to have a Mardi Gras season again, we need people to be out enjoying themselves and having a good time. And we haven’t seen parades in quite a while and I know there’s a lot of pent up energy and frustration. So as long as things go, well, we’ll have a Mardi Gras season in Jefferson Parish,” said Walker.

