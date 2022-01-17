More cold air coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm-up this week will be brief but last into Wednesday when temperatures will soar into the 70s.

By Thursday, a strong cold front will bring much colder temperatures and a chilly rain. Temperatures on Thursday will stay in the 40s all day with 30s possible near Southwest Mississippi.

It stays very cold into Friday with a chance for some light rain. There is a chance for a wintry mix late week but details on temperatures, storm timing and the location/track of the storm make any predictions almost impossible right now.

Freezes are likely most areas late week and into the weekend. On the immediate South Shore temperatures could get close to freezing over the weekend.

