BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Orleans visits Boston, looks to end road losing streak

The Pelicans have gone 6-16 away from home.
The Pelicans have gone 6-16 away from home.(NBA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans (16-27, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (22-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 11:30 a.m.

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans travels to Boston looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Celtics are 14-8 in home games. Boston is 12-16 against opponents over .500.

The Pelicans have gone 6-16 away from home. New Orleans is fourth in the NBA with 46.2 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 12.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Williams III is averaging 10 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, six rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pelicans. Herbert Jones is averaging 14.2 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 105.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 109.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Marcus Smart: out (health and safety protocols).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made
The two men, highlighted, are arguing just moments before the shooting.
Surveillance video shows moments leading up to fatal French Quarter shooting
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans fall to the 13th spot in the Western Conference.
Nets rout Pelicans but lose Durant to sprained left knee
New Orleans Pelicans are 12th in the Western Conference.
New Orleans faces Brooklyn, looks to end road losing streak
Pelicans coach Willie Green found the time to bring joy to a young fan hours before he made the...
Coach Willie Green meets young Pelicans fan; makes time for photo and autograph
Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) goes to the basket between Los Angeles Clippers...
Brandon Ingram has 24 points, Pelicans beat Clippers 113-89