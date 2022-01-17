The Saints QB options for the 2022 season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Saints get set for another offseason, there’s no denying what their No. 1 priority should be, finding the franchise quarterback.

After 15 years of stability at the position, the Saints went through four starting quarterbacks in 2022, and yet somehow managed to finish 9-8.

In 2022, the question shouldn’t be who will help our team win games. Instead, it’s who will be the one to help them win championships.

In-house Jameis Winston is well-liked, and went 5-2 as a starter. He also improved his decision -making enough to throw 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

For the most part he managed games well, and right when it looked like Winston could possibly have taken his game to another level, he was lost for the season.

His recovery could play a role in the Saints decision-making.

It’s not out of question to believe Winston could be back in 2022, but the Saints confidence in his ability to be their next franchise quarterback would demonstrated in the contract.

Another one year deal would feel like a fall back, and not all-in confidence.

Taysom Hill started five games for the Saints, and went 4-1 as a starter while battling through injuries.

However in his final start, he suffered a Lisfranc injury that could linger. He’s under contract, but that new deal is structured in a way that doesn’t say he’s guaranteed to be the next quarterback.

On the outside, much of the buzz is centering around elite guys who may be available via trade. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers both fall into that category.

There could certainly be interest, but at what cost, and do the Saints have enough assets to make a deal.

Deshaun Watson could be available. Though his legal situation could be murky. Even if that were to clear, the price tag will be steep.

In the next tier, is 49ers starter Jimmy Garappolo. Sean Payton was high on his fellow Eastern Illinois alum when he came out of the draft.

San Francisco drafted Trey Lance second overall in 2021. He’s the future, and Garappollo could be on the block.

He likely wouldn’t command a huge haul as the players mentioned above. He’ll likely have other suitors, but Jimmy G could be a name to watch.

The Saints could also turn to the draft. Though, its viewed as a weak quarterback group.

The Saints may be in a good spot to get a player like Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, or Ole Miss’s Matt Corral with the 18th overall pick.

