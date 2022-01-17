BBB Accredited Business
Will Wade’s Tigers fall one spot in latest AP Top 25 ranking

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Will Wade and the LSU men’s basketball team have dropped one spot to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 17.

The Tigers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) split their pair of games last week beating Florida on the road 64-58 and suffering their second loss of the season falling to Arkansas 65-58 on Saturday, Jan. 15, with the loss it ended the Tigers home winning streak at 13.

Darius Days and Eric Gaines helped lead the Tigers in the win over the Gators, as Days finished with 20 points shooting 9-for-14 from the field and 1-for-3 from behind the arc, he also added six rebounds and four steals. Gaines, filling in for Xavier Pinson who was injured in the game against Tennessee, finished with 15 points and four rebounds.

In the loss to the Razorbacks, the Tigers shot just 38.2% from the field and 26.3% from deep. LSU was outrebounded 41-31 and turned the ball over 16 times. Gaines led the Tigers with 14 points and was 6-for-14 from the field Alex Fudge and Tari Eason both finished with 13 points.

The Tigers will look to rebound as they head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide on Wednesday, Jan. 19 with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.

LSU is joined by three other Southeastern Conference teams in the Top 25.

Below is the latest AP Top 25 rankings:

  1. Gonzaga (14-2)
  2. Auburn (16-1)
  3. Arizona (14-1)
  4. Purdue (14-2)
  5. Baylor (15-2)
  6. Duke (14-2)
  7. Kansas (14-2)
  8. Wisconsin (14-2)
  9. UCLA (11-2)
  10. Houston (15-2)
  11. Villanova (13-4)
  12. Kentucky (14-3)
  13. LSU (15-2)
  14. Michigan State (14-3)
  15. Iowa State (14-3)
  16. USC (14-2)
  17. Illinois (13-3)
  18. Texas Tech (13-4)
  19. Ohio State (11-4)
  20. Xavier (13-3)
  21. Providence (14-2)
  22. Loyola Chicago (13-2)
  23. Texas (13-4)
  24. Tennessee (11-5)
  25. Connecticut (11-4)

