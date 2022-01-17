BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Slow warm up this week ahead of another cold blast

Sunny skies dominate the first half of the work week.
7 Day Temperature Trend
7 Day Temperature Trend(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A beautiful stretch of weather is on the way at least for the first half of this week after a bit of a forgetful weekend.

Your MLK holiday is starting off cold but it will turn out to be a gorgeous day. Sunny skies will dominate the forecast today making for beautiful weather for any events around the area. Those sunny skies will also warm us up nicely into the upper 50′s.

The warming trend continues Tuesday into Wednesday as we will indeed return to the 70′s for at least a day. Don’t get all too excited though as this is out ahead of an Arctic front which plows through our region on Thursday. This will set the stage for a cold, dreary stretch of weather come late this week into the weekend.

Highs by the end of the week fall back into the 40′s and there could be rain to go along with a bunch of cloud cover. Add in the wind and we will likely be dealing daily wind chills in the 30′s. Ouch. Even into the weekend, the sun may be hard to come by with the cold weather lingering.

