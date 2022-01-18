2 men found shot to death on Rosa Avenue in Metairie, JPSO says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were found shot to death Monday night (Jan. 17) in Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victims, whose ages and identities have not been disclosed, were discovered in the 600 block of Rosa Avenue by a friend who called 911 at 9:24 p.m., according to JPSO spokesman Glen Boyd.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

