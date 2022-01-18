BBB Accredited Business
Autopsy conducted for Judge Christopher Dassau, special election set

Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Judge Christopher R. Dassau(19th Judicial District Court)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An autopsy was conducted Tuesday for a judge who was found dead inside his home in East Baton Rouge Parish Sunday.

Results of the autopsy have not yet been released.

Authorities located the body of District Court Judge Christopher Dassau, 37, inside his Baker home after concerned family members called police after not being able to reach him.

No foul play is suspected in the death, authorities said.

Dassau, who took the bench in the 19th Judicial District Court in January 2021, started feeling ill late last week and had already arranged for his court schedule to be covered this week, court administrators said.

The Louisiana Supreme Court will be in charge of appointing a judge to fill Dassau’s spot on the bench until a special election is held to fill his seat.

Louisiana Secretary of State spokeswoman Kayee Trisler Tuesday said the election will be held on Nov. 8 with qualifying to be held July 20.

Administrators at the 19th JDC said anyone with previously scheduled court business in Dassau’s courtroom should still appear as scheduled. Other judges and judicial commissioners will be taking over his cases until the temporary judge is appointed.

