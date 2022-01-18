BBB Accredited Business
Baton Rouge fire investigator shoots naked man during attempted break-in, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arson investigator with the Baton Rouge Fire Department shot an unarmed naked man who was reportedly trying to break into his work-issued truck Tuesday, police said.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said that the arson investigator was getting his hair cut nearby when he saw a man trying to break into the vehicle.

The investigator told police he shot the man because there were weapons in his vehicle and he did not want to man to steal them.

The investigator says the man fell to the ground after being shot but then got back up and continued to try to break into the vehicle. At that point, the investigator says he shot the man again.

The investigator, who was on-duty at the time of the shooting, has been placed on administrative leave while police investigate the incident and decide whether any charges will be filed, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before noon on Eddie Robinson Drive, a few blocks south of Government Street near the Four-Way Barber Shop.

The man survived the shooting and was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department issued the following statement to WAFB Tuesday afternoon:

“At around 11:50am, there was a shooting involving an on duty fire investigator with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. This incident happened on the 800 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. The investigator was not injured. The person that was shot was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The Baton Rouge Police Department will be handling the investigation and we are cooperating fully. The investigator has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The shooting is about three blocks away from where another shooting occurred late Monday night.

