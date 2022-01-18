Benjamin Beale threatened to ‘chop up’ another woman, compared himself to Dexter, arrest warrant claims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Benjamin Beale, the man accused of dismembering a woman and leaving her remains in a deep freezer on a bus at his home, has been booked separately for simple assault against another woman.

While the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has not confirmed, the family of Julia Dardar tells Fox 8 the remains found on Beale’s property belong to her.

Her husband, Micah Dardar, spoke alongside a woman who organized a press conference on the steps of New Orleans City Hall on Tuesday, demanding that Beale remains in jail.

Julia Dardar was reported missing before her remains were found on Benjamin Beale's property. (WVUE/NOPD)

Beale’s bond is currently set at $1.4 million.

“This guy has a pattern of luring women in and manipulating them and brainwashing them,” Dardar said. “There’s people who want to speak out, but they’re afraid. They’re afraid of him getting out, they’re afraid of the money that’s involved behind this if he does get out, the people who are supporting him. People do have reason to be scared now since this has happened.”

Beale appeared in an Orleans Parish court on Tuesday afternoon. The judge ruled that, should Beale make his bond, he would be confined to Orleans Parish and would have to wear an ankle monitor.

The judge also said that, if Beale makes his bond, he would have to provide information to the court, including the address of his house, his phone number, and whether he possesses a gun.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant was received for Beale on Saturday after a woman came forward with new information about her relationship with Beale.

The woman, who Fox 8 is choosing not to identify, told investigators she was married to Beale in early March 2021. By the end of the month, she said she had moved off Beale’s property.

In the arrest warrant, investigators say the woman told them Beale had asked her to clean his home in August 2021. When she refused, she said Beale came to her home on Frenchmen Street.

Beale allegedly brought a five-foot-long tree branch and banged on her back door with it. They had a brief exchange through the storm door, during which Beale allegedly told her he was going to “cut [her] up into pieces.”

Photos posted to social media by Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, show him holding a gun, cleaning an alligator with a knife, and depicting a fictional serial killer who chops up his victims. (Facebook)

According to the arrest warrant, Beale called her the next day and threatened to “cut you up into pieces using my Dexter table.”

Beale was a fan of the popular Showtime TV show Dexter, a crime drama in which the main character kills his victims, chops them up, puts them in garbage bags, and dumps them off the side of his boat.

The woman told investigators Beale was violent when he was on drugs, that she was frightened when he used drugs, and that more people were finding out that Beale allegedly abused women. She also notes that Beale allegedly owns a gun, which he used to “kill alligators.”

“His release is unacceptable,” said the protest organizer, who went by the name Ashley. “Hold Benjamin Beale on zero bond.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, a bond reduction hearing has not been set for Benjamin Beale.

