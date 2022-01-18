Bruce: Another warm-up through Wednesday-Arctic blast arrives Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are in a stretch of beautiful weather. Sunny skies and temps in the 60s today and 70s tomorrow wqith dry skies. Enjoy it now as it all goes downhill Thursday as an arctic blast moves in with extreme drops in temperatures.

Today is beautiful with full sun and temps in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy and dry in the 70s on Wednesday.

A few more clouds will move in for the middle of the week. But outside of that, no weather worries for us over the next 48 hours.

We will have some weather worries early Thursday, as a strong Arctic front will surge through our area. This will lead to tumbling temperatures and a strong northerly wind. Along the front, we can expect a round of rain and maybe a few storms, but the bigger story is what follows behind the front. Rain is likely to linger into the cold air Friday, setting the stage for freezing rain in some areas mainly north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. As of now, this shouldn’t have major travel impacts as it’s a very short window, but we will keep watch on it.

Another blast of cold air arrive Thurs pm into Friday. Models show wintry mix potential north & west of the lake Friday. We're on the line depending on when the coldest air arrives & just how much precip there is. More of a sleet/freezing rain possibility than snow. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/MEJFJ5i42C — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 18, 2022

Eventually, this mess of rain gets out of here heading into the weekend. But the next concern will be hard freeze conditions. Lows on the North Shore may dip well into the 20s, which could mean pipe-bursting weather. South of the lake possibly hits the freeze mark, but without pipe concerns as of now. The sun should return for the weekend, but highs will stay in the 40s.

