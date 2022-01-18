BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Fmr. Sheriff Jack Strain to be sentenced for rape, incest charges

By Rob Masson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish judge will sentence former sheriff Jack Strain on Tuesday following his sex crimes conviction.

Strain faces mandatory life in prison after he was convicted in November on four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of sexual battery. The verdict was a clean sweep for prosecutors who brought forth a case built on allegations that in some cases were more than 40 years old.

Five victims, some of them relatives, testified at this trial, sounding similar themes of looking up to Strain as an older brother or father figure and having their trust betrayed when he molested or raped them in tents, campers, and in his bedroom. The sexual abuse continued into adulthood in many cases.

Strain’s attorney, Billy Gibbens, says the case was fabricated by the government.

READ MORE: ‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers

Strain also pleaded guilty in December to federal corruption charges. Sentencing for that case is scheduled for March 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents
Marigny carjacking
VIDEO: Suspect beats victim in Marigny carjacking

Latest News

St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s deputies had been searching for 25-year-old Tyrone Henderson and...
St. Helena murder suspects in custody after deputy pursuit results in crash west of Amite
In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and...
Death toll rises, widespread damage reported following Tonga eruption, tsunami
The Metropolitan Crime Commission on Monday (Jan. 17) launched a new weekly bulletin that...
Metropolitan Crime Commission launches weekly New Orleans crime trends dashboard for public
St. Helena murder suspects arrested west of Amite
St. Helena murder suspects arrested west of Amite