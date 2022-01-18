Fmr. Sheriff Jack Strain to be sentenced for rape, incest charges

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish judge will sentence former sheriff Jack Strain on Tuesday following his sex crimes conviction.

Strain faces mandatory life in prison after he was convicted in November on four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of sexual battery. The verdict was a clean sweep for prosecutors who brought forth a case built on allegations that in some cases were more than 40 years old.

Five victims, some of them relatives, testified at this trial, sounding similar themes of looking up to Strain as an older brother or father figure and having their trust betrayed when he molested or raped them in tents, campers, and in his bedroom. The sexual abuse continued into adulthood in many cases.

Strain’s attorney, Billy Gibbens, says the case was fabricated by the government.

Strain also pleaded guilty in December to federal corruption charges. Sentencing for that case is scheduled for March 9.

