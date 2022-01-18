Four weekend shooting victims identified by Orleans Parish Coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four men shot and killed over the weekend have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner.

On Saturday, James Worthy, 74, was found dead in the 6200 block of Curran Road in Little Woods just after 11:30 p.m. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the body.

Twenty-five minutes later, Eric Whitaker, 51, was found dead in the 3100 block of St. Roch Avenue in Gentilly Terrace. He, too, was shot in the body and pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, two men killed each other in a shootout on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, police say. The coroner identified the victims as Justin Ganier, 23, and Robert Moody, 25.

No further details were released in any of the shootings, nor were suspects or motives announced.

