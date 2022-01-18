BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Four weekend shooting victims identified by Orleans Parish Coroner

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four men shot and killed over the weekend have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner.

On Saturday, James Worthy, 74, was found dead in the 6200 block of Curran Road in Little Woods just after 11:30 p.m. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the body.

Twenty-five minutes later, Eric Whitaker, 51, was found dead in the 3100 block of St. Roch Avenue in Gentilly Terrace. He, too, was shot in the body and pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, two men killed each other in a shootout on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, police say. The coroner identified the victims as Justin Ganier, 23, and Robert Moody, 25.

No further details were released in any of the shootings, nor were suspects or motives announced.

CRIMETRACKER

Woman killed in interstate shooting in New Orleans, police say

Man accused of carjacking, kidnapping child outside Mid-City restaurant arrested by NOPD

‘Unprecedented crime wave’: New Orleans leaders address latest surge in violence, vow to pursue change

9 carjacked at gunpoint over violent New Orleans weekend

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Latest News

A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes.
Strain sentencing postponed, denied new trial
Arctic front arrives Thursday
Winter storm possible early Friday
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting in New Orleans, police say
Police: BRFD investigator shoots naked man during attempted break-in
Police: BRFD investigator shoots naked man during attempted break-in
Jack Strain trial
Jack Strain trial