BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Kentucky mother charged with murder after baby dies from meth

By Marsha Heller, Andrew McMunn and KFVS News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) - A western Kentucky woman faces murder charges in the death of her 5-month-old son.

According to Kentucky State Police, a medical examiner’s report showed the baby, found dead in a Trigg County home on October 26, died from acute methamphetamine intoxication.

KSP did not state how the baby ingested the drug.

The report was finalized on Dec. 15 and then presented to a Trigg County grand jury.

The grand jury then indicted 28-year-old Shaylynn Curtis, the baby’s mother, on a murder charge. She is currently in the Christian County Jail in Kentucky.

Curtis was initially charged with abuse of a corpse.

A preliminary investigation showed the baby passed away during the night of Oct. 25 at a home in Cadiz where Curtis was living.

Detectives said Curtis took the baby and drove to a friend’s house. When she returned home, she wrapped her son’s body in a blanket and placed him in the attic.

They said Curtis didn’t call 911 or seek medical assistance for the baby.

Friends of Curtis, who were concerned about the welfare of the baby, called 911.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents
Marigny carjacking
VIDEO: Suspect beats victim in Marigny carjacking

Latest News

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and...
Death toll rises, widespread damage reported following large eruption and tsunami in Tonga
Truist is joining a growing number of banks that have eliminated overdraft fees entirely or...
Truist cuts down overdraft fees, joining other big banks
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Tesla’s Autopilot system
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm