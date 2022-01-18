BBB Accredited Business
‘Locked in’ veteran LSU receiver returning for senior season

Jaray Jenkins (10).
Jaray Jenkins (10).(LSU Football Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veteran LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins is returning for his senior season. The former Jena High School star broke the news via Twitter on Monday, Jan. 17 saying he was “locked in.”

Throughout his first three season in Baton Rouge, Jenkins as continued to see more playing time and had his most productive season during 2021. Jenkins finished the year with 34 receptions, 502 yards and six touchdowns, including the game winner against Texas A&M back in November. He finished the game against the Aggies with eight receptions, 169 yards and two touchdowns.

In LSU’s win over Florida Jenkins caught three touchdowns and finished with four receptions and 50 yards.

In his first three seasons, Jenkins as caught 62 passes for 966 yards and eight touchdowns. He will provide much needed depth for a team that has lost five total receivers through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

