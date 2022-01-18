Man accused of carjacking, kidnapping child outside Mid-City restaurant arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 18-year-old man whom New Orleans police have linked to several carjackings, including one in which a 5-year-old child was kidnapped from outside a Mid-City restaurant, has been arrested, court records show.

Quinton Skipper is jailed at the Orleans Justice Center in lieu of a $261,000 bond, after being accused in at least three of this month’s 39 known carjacking incidents that have raised anger and fear throughout the city.

Skipper is accused of simple kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with a Jan. 7 incident outside the Bayou Bistro restaurant at Norman C. Francis Parkway and Bienville Street in Mid-City.

Police say in sworn arrest documents that Skipper was the suspect who was dropped off by an accomplice, jumped into an idling SUV and sped away with the 5-year-old boy in the back seat while the child’s mother was inside picking up a takeout food order. The woman’s vehicle and child were abandoned about a mile away and 20 minutes later, near the intersection of North Dupre and Desoto streets in Bayou St. John. The boy was found unharmed, police said.

Related coverage: Suspect, vehicle sought in Mid City carjacking with child sleeping in back seat

Related coverage: Witness describes emotional reunion after Mid-City carjacking, kidnapping of 5-year-old sleeping in back seat

Detectives said surveillance video showed Skipper jumping out of a white Toyota 4-Runner before stealing the woman’s SUV. A witness then saw Skipper getting picked up by someone driving that same white 4-Runner and fleeing after abandoning the stolen SUV and abducted child in Bayou St. John., according to the court documents.

The NOPD said that white 4-Runner was itself a stolen vehicle, taken four hours earlier from a victim in a carjacking at Euterpe and Camp streets in the Lower Garden District.

Police responded Jan. 10 to another carjacking, which occurred at 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Prieur Street in Broadmoor. A 2021 gray Hyundai Elantra was taken at gunpoint in that incident, but detectives from NOPD’s Second and Sixth districts found the vehicle in the 2100 block of Marigny Street in the St. Roch neighborhood and placed it under surveillance. They documented the stolen white 4-Runner stopping by the stolen Elantra several times, before it was parked in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street, just a few doors down from Skipper’s house in St. Roch.

The detectives said they finally moved on the suspects when they found Skipper with a ski mask and a 17-year-old juvenile suspect with a 9mm gun in the back seat of a black Ford Focus, which also was reported stolen during an armed robbery.

In separate interviews, detectives said Skipper and the juvenile each blamed the other for taking the white 4-runner. The allegations police have made against the juvenile suspect have not been disclosed, but Skipper has been booked with simple kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle valued between $5,000 and $25,000, carjacking, illegal possession of stolen things, and illegal possession of a stolen motor vehicle valued at more than $25,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.