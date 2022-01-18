BBB Accredited Business
Metropolitan Crime Commission launches weekly New Orleans crime trends dashboard for public

The Metropolitan Crime Commission on Monday (Jan. 17) launched a new weekly bulletin that allows the public to view statistics and maps related to violent crime trends in New Orleans.(Metropolitan Crime Commission)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Metropolitan Crime Commission on Monday (Jan. 17) launched a new weekly New Orleans crime trends bulletin that will allow the public to access data and maps for homicides, shootings, armed robberies and carjackings in the city.

The independent watchdog agency’s bulletin has clickable maps showing in which New Orleans police districts the four violent crimes are being reported, as well as providing running totals of reported crimes with charts comparing the 2022 figures to the same year-to-date tallies from 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“It is our hope that sharing regularly updated crime data with citizens, politicians and media will increase awareness of the emerging trends and provide an added level of accountability to criminal justice system officials,” MCC president Rafael Goyeneche said in a statement.

The first bulletin can be found here on the MCC’s website (www.metrocrime.org).

