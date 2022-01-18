Missouri DL Mekhi Wingo announces transfer to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have once again added another player through the NCAA Transfer Portal and continue to add to the defensive side of the ball. The latest being Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo who announced on Twitter he was headed to the Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The Missouri Tiger becomes the fifth defensive player added through the portal and 12th player overall. Wingo had 27 total tackles, 14 solo, two tackles-for-loss, a sack, and an interception returned for a touchdown in 11 games played last season.
Wingo, a native of St. Louis, Missouri was rated as a three-star prospect and No. 8 overall player in Missouri for the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.
Below is a full list of players transferring to LSU and previous school:
- OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
- LS - Slade Roy, ECU
- DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
- DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
- DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
- RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
- WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
- LB - West Weeks, Virginia
- DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State
- P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame
- OL - Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State
- DL - Mekhi Wingo, Missouri
