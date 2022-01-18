BBB Accredited Business
Missouri DL Mekhi Wingo announces transfer to LSU

Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (58) exclaims after making a tackle in the second half...
Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (58) exclaims after making a tackle in the second half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.(Emil Lippe | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have once again added another player through the NCAA Transfer Portal and continue to add to the defensive side of the ball. The latest being Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo who announced on Twitter he was headed to the Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Missouri Tiger becomes the fifth defensive player added through the portal and 12th player overall. Wingo had 27 total tackles, 14 solo, two tackles-for-loss, a sack, and an interception returned for a touchdown in 11 games played last season.

Wingo, a native of St. Louis, Missouri was rated as a three-star prospect and No. 8 overall player in Missouri for the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list of players transferring to LSU and previous school:

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia
  • DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State
  • P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame
  • OL - Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State
  • DL - Mekhi Wingo, Missouri

