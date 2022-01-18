BBB Accredited Business
Saints offseason breakdown: Running backs

Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.(Michael Nance)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints formula for success this season was built around a strong run game.

At the running back position, it was Alvin Kamara leading the way for most of the season.

Despite missing four games this season, Kamara had a career-high 240 carries, with 898 yards on the ground.

His 3.7 yards per carry was the lowest average of his career. Which was a sign that teams were loading up to stop him.

Kamara also led the team in receptions with 47, and scored a team-high nine touchdowns.

The Saints didn’t get much else out of the position. They traded for Mark Ingram, who had a minimal impact on the team in 2021.

He finished with 68 carries for 260 yards. Injuries cost him four games as well.

An incredible preseason got Tony Jones, Jr. on the roster, and cost Latavius Murray a spot.

But when the season started, Jones didn’t contribute much. He finished the with 142 yards on 54 carries. He missed six games with an injury as well.

The team’s second leading rusher was Taysom Hill. He had 70 carries for 374 yards, and led the team with five rushing touchdowns..

Dwayne Washington was also on the roster, but he contributed mostly on special teams.

Bottom line, this position could use some help in 2022.

