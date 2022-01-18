St. James WR Shazz Preston preparing for Alabama

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been over a month since Shazz Preston signed with Alabama, but the St. James wide receiver remembers the announcement like it was yesterday.

“It was a blessing. I can tell you every moment of that. As soon as I walked on stage everybody in the crowd started going wild. Never experienced anything like that before. It felt so meaningful to me,” said Shazz Preston.

“It’s an amazing blessing. To know Shazz, growing as a young man, and to know how much much he loves Alabama as a school. To see them win as much over the years. Of course, he’s feeling really good about attending there. I feel as good as him. If he’s happy, I’m happy,” said trainer Ernest Harvey.

Now the real work continues. Preston has been working out with Harvey for years, and that won’t stop just because he’s signed with an elite program.

“More focused on just trying to learn the system. Just taking it all in. Taking it day-by-day working. Staying in here, grinding. Just getting a feel of college life,” said Preston.

Preston has one more semester at St. James High School, and then he’ll be off to Tuscaloosa this summer.

