Woman killed in interstate shooting in New Orleans, police say

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot and killed on the interstate in New Orleans on Tuesday, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:54 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Crowder Boulevard.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the third interstate shooting in New Orleans since Saturday.

Early Tuesday morning, a man was shot on I-10 at Michoud Boulevard. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

CRIMETRACKER

Man accused of carjacking, kidnapping child outside Mid-City restaurant arrested by NOPD

2 men found shot to death on Rosa Avenue in Metairie, JPSO says

‘Unprecedented crime wave’: New Orleans leaders address latest surge in violence, vow to pursue change

9 carjacked at gunpoint over violent New Orleans weekend

Early Saturday morning, a 52-year-old man was killed and a 45-year-old woman was injured in an interstate shooting on I-10 at Esplanade Avenue.

