Zack: Beautiful weather for now, before next Arctic front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Be sure to go out and enjoy the weather the next two days, as some major changes are on the way later this week.

Lots of sunshine is expected through Tuesday afternoon, which will warm us up nicely after a cold start. Highs will rebound into the middle 60s today before we climb into the 70s on Wednesday. A few more clouds will move in for the middle of the week. But outside of that, no weather worries for us over the next 48 hours.

We will have some weather worries early Thursday, as a strong Arctic front will surge through our area. This will lead to tumbling temperatures and a strong northerly wind. Along the front, we can expect a round of rain and maybe a few storms, but the bigger story is what follows behind the front. Rain is likely to linger into the cold air Friday, setting the stage for freezing rain in some areas mainly north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. As of now, this shouldn’t have major travel impacts as it’s a very short window, but we will keep watch on it.

Eventually, this mess of rain gets out of here heading into the weekend. But the next concern will be hard freeze conditions. Lows on the North Shore may dip well into the 20s, which could mean pipe-bursting weather. South of the lake possibly hits the freeze mark, but without pipe concerns as of now. The sun should return for the weekend, but highs will stay in the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.