3 shot, 1 fatally, over 30-minute span in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot, one fatally, in a 30-minute span on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 3:25 p.m., one man was shot in the 7800 block of Keats Street in New Orleans East.

Ten minutes later and only a few blocks away, another man was shot in the side in the 4600 block of Majestic Oaks Drive.

At 3:47 p.m., police say a man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Hagan Drive, a block away from Bayou St. John and Orleans Avenue.

The shootings come on the same day the police chief and district attorney held separate press conferences to address the recent violent crime surge.

Carjackings have nearly tripled compared to this time last year.

No other information was readily available.

