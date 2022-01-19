BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

3 shot, 1 fatally, over 30-minute span in New Orleans

New Orleans Police
New Orleans Police(WVUE-TV)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot, one fatally, in a 30-minute span on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 3:25 p.m., one man was shot in the 7800 block of Keats Street in New Orleans East.

Ten minutes later and only a few blocks away, another man was shot in the side in the 4600 block of Majestic Oaks Drive.

At 3:47 p.m., police say a man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Hagan Drive, a block away from Bayou St. John and Orleans Avenue.

The shootings come on the same day the police chief and district attorney held separate press conferences to address the recent violent crime surge.

CRIMETRACKER

Police union pres. blames D.A., city administration, and manpower for recent crime surge

Orleans D.A. and Police Chief disagree on how the city’s dealing with the violent crime surge

Carjackings have nearly tripled compared to this time last year.

No other information was readily available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

Latest News

Arctic front arrives Thursday
Winter weather advisory north and west
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Troopers confirm two Marines dead in military truck crash in Onslow County
City officials on crime
City officials on crime
4 killed in Slidell fire
4 killed in Slidell fire