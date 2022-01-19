Bruce: Final warmer day as the bottom drops-Arctic air invades early Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you like the mild to warmer winter days, you have one more day today with highs in the lower 70s. Tonight the showers and storms arrived ushering much colder Arctic air for several days to come.

Today, is the final days in several for warmer temps. Highs climb into the lower 70s. But then, we flip the switch back to winter.

The Arctic cold front will sweep through early Thursday morning, bringing rain chances and rapidly falling temperatures. Thursday afternoon temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s, with plenty of wind to make it feel even colder. At least any morning rain will end, with drier conditions expected for much of the day.

1 more warmer day today with a high at 72. After midnight, showers/few storms into daybreak followed by a 25°+ temp drop Thurs. Overnight into Friday am there is still a slight chance at freezing rain north/west of the lake. It all ends Friday afternoon but highs stay in the 30s. pic.twitter.com/PzcsHGqf0W — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 19, 2022

A secondary disturbance will rotate across the Gulf on Thursday night into Friday. This will send more rain back into the area, which will be falling through some very cold air. That’s when we could see some winter mixing going on, with rain generally expected south of the lake but freezing rain possible on the North Shore and over western areas. Right now, it looks as though ice accumulations will be light. But as we know, it doesn’t take much to cause issues on our bridges. Highs for Friday will be stuck in the 30s.

The hope is that by the weekend it will still be cold, but some sun returns as highs rebound back to the 40s and 50s.

