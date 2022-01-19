Bruce: Final warmer day as the bottom drops-Arctic air invades early Thursday

BBB Accredited Business
Final warmer day as the bottom drops-Arctic air invades early Thursday

1 more warmer day-Old man winter returns in the morning
1 more warmer day-Old man winter returns in the morning(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you like the mild to warmer winter days, you have one more day today with highs in the lower 70s. Tonight the showers and storms arrived ushering much colder Arctic air for several days to come.

Today, is the final days in several for warmer temps. Highs climb into the lower 70s. But then, we flip the switch back to winter.

The Arctic cold front will sweep through early Thursday morning, bringing rain chances and rapidly falling temperatures. Thursday afternoon temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s, with plenty of wind to make it feel even colder. At least any morning rain will end, with drier conditions expected for much of the day.

A secondary disturbance will rotate across the Gulf on Thursday night into Friday. This will send more rain back into the area, which will be falling through some very cold air. That’s when we could see some winter mixing going on, with rain generally expected south of the lake but freezing rain possible on the North Shore and over western areas. Right now, it looks as though ice accumulations will be light. But as we know, it doesn’t take much to cause issues on our bridges. Highs for Friday will be stuck in the 30s.

The hope is that by the weekend it will still be cold, but some sun returns as highs rebound back to the 40s and 50s.

Next 3 Days
Zack: 70s today, but frigid cold the rest of the week
Arctic front arrives Thursday
Winter storm possible early Friday
