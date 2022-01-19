BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic

By CNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - From playing Harry Potter in his youth to singing parodies of top 40 songs in a new biopic, Daniel Radcliffe is showing that he has serious range.

The British actor is set to portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Roku film about the comedy recording artist’s life.

The film, titled “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” will explore “every facet” of the singer’s life, according to a press release from Roku.

Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was “absolutely thrilled” about Radcliffe’s casting.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” Yankovic said in the statement. “I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about...
"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about Daniel Radcliffe being casted to play him in an upcoming biopic.(CNN via CNN Newsource)

The singer co-wrote the film, along with Eric Appel. Appel is also the director of the biopic, which is produced by Funny or Die and Tango.

Production is scheduled to start next month in Los Angeles.

It will be available exclusively on the Roku channel.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents

Latest News

FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
US begins offering free COVID test kits, but doubts persist
Four people were reported killed Wednesday (Jan. 19) in an overnight house fire in the Eden...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Michael Glasser, president of the Police Association of New Orleans, has told the City Council...
New Orleans police union president: DA Jason Williams ‘has no interest in protecting the community’
André Leon Talley, a former editor at large for Vogue magazine, speaks to a reporter at the...
Pioneering fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies at 73