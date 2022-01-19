Dog belonging to one of Metairie double homicide victims missing, family says

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A dog belonging to one of the victims of a double homicide that occurred at a residence on Rosa Ave. is missing, the family says.

An 8-year-old pitbull named DRO went missing after Monday’s incident and the family member says she isn’t sure if the dog got out after the killings or if it was stolen by the intruders.

38-year-old Jonathan Pizzuto and 36-year-old William Mitchell were fatally shot at their residence Monday night.

Jefferson Parish authorities reported to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

