BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Dog belonging to one of Metairie double homicide victims missing, family says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A dog belonging to one of the victims of a double homicide that occurred at a residence on Rosa Ave. is missing, the family says.

An 8-year-old pitbull named DRO went missing after Monday’s incident and the family member says she isn’t sure if the dog got out after the killings or if it was stolen by the intruders.

READ MORE Family looks for answers after two men fatally shot in ‘quiet’ Metairie neighborhood

38-year-old Jonathan Pizzuto and 36-year-old William Mitchell were fatally shot at their residence Monday night.

Jefferson Parish authorities reported to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents

Latest News

Preston played his prep ball at St. James.
St. James WR Shazz Preston preparing for his time with the Tide
A child is vaccinated against COVID-19 infection.
Doctors urge vaccinations of younger kids but some parents are not in a rush
Metairie double murder on Rosa Ave.
Family looks for answers after two men fatally shot in ‘quiet’ Metairie neighborhood
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Benjamin Beale threatened to ‘chop up’ another woman, compared himself to Dexter, arrest warrant claims