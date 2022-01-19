Family looks for answers after two men fatally shot in ‘quiet’ Metairie neighborhood

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Two men were shot to death Monday night in their Metairie home while their family says they played video games.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office got called around 9:30 Monday night to the 600 block of Rosa Ave.

“Jonathan is my cousin and my best friend,” a family member said. “I can’t even put it into words. I’m just so lost. I don’t understand who would do something like this and they didn’t even take anything.”

The family of 38-year-old Jonathan Pizzuto and 36-year-old William Mitchell is in disbelief after what happened Monday night.

“I was literally at the house, not even, I had left maybe 30 minutes and I get a phone call an hour later have you talked to will or John, and I’m like ‘yea’ I just left the house a little while ago and his friend says well we came in and found both of them dead.”

Both Pizzuto and Mitchell were found shot dead in the living room by two friends stopping by to hang out.

A family member and close friend of the two say they were home playing video games when the neighbor says they heard gunshots.

“My cousin is like my best friend and I came here every day to take care of the dogs,” said the family member. “I would leave work and come here a few times a day… Jonathan is a great person. Will is a great person. I can’t understand who can do something like this.”

It’s a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Metairie.

“Yeah, we all know each other. We all talk, and, um, yeah, it’s so unusual,” the family members said. “And I have three kids and two babies and they’re in my bedroom right behind the house so it’s scary.”

The family says the two men were hard-working. Pizzuto sold life insurance. Mitchell worked as a contractor.

“Nobody has the pieces. It’s just the same questions over and over. Did they have enemies.. No. No!” the family member said. “If anybody knows Jonathan and Will, please just come forward. you’re hurting so many people.”

At last check with JPSO, this homicide is still under investigation.

As of right now, there are no suspects or motives identified.

