Get a free smoke alarm with Operation Save-A-Life

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re in need of a smoke alarm in your home, especially during the cold winter months, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is offering a solution.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Fire Marshal’s Office stated over 2,700 smoke alarms for Operation Save-A-Life went out to 17 fire departments across southeast Louisiana.

The smoke alarms were made available, thanks to a grant from FEMA.

The Operation Save-A-Life program partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free for families in need.

Officials say to schedule the installation of a smoke detector through the program, you can contact your local fire department.

To sign up online to have one installed, CLICK HERE.

