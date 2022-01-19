BBB Accredited Business
Gulfport police asking for help finding missing man

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing Gulfport man.

Jordan Nikolis Bostic is described as a 27-year-old man, with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he is 6′1″ and weighs 160 pounds.

Bostic was last seen near the 100 block of Mitzi Drive on Jan. 18 wearing red boxer shorts and a child-sized green jacket, according to police.

Bostic also has the name “Jordan” tattooed on his upper left arm.

A family member told WLOX that Bostic has multiple medical conditions and has not taken his medication since Tuesday morning.

Anyone with any information or the known location of Bostic is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

