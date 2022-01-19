BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Louisiana woman killed after hitting deer on I-65 in south Alabama

A Louisiana woman has died after her vehicle struck a deer, according to Alabama state troopers.
A Louisiana woman has died after her vehicle struck a deer, according to Alabama state troopers.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Louisiana woman has died after her vehicle struck a deer in south Alabama early Tuesday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Lilian Diaz, 51, of Destrehan, La., was driving near the 107 mile marker of Interstate 65, approximately seven miles south of Georgiana in Butler County, when she struck a deer.

ALEA says the crash, which happened around 4 a.m., caused Diaz to lose control of her 2008 Toyota Corolla, which left the roadway and struck a tree. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

Latest News

Arctic front arrives Thursday
Winter weather advisory north and west
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Troopers confirm two Marines dead in military truck crash in Onslow County
New Orleans Police
3 shot, 1 fatally, over 30-minute span in New Orleans
City officials on crime
City officials on crime
4 killed in Slidell fire
4 killed in Slidell fire