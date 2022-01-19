Man fatally stabbed in Treme, another fatally shot in Algiers early Wednesday in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in the span of 47 minutes early Wednesday (Jan. 19) in New Orleans, as a man was fatally stabbed in the Treme neighborhood and another was fatally shot in Algiers, police said.

The busy morning for NOPD homicide investigators began at 1:56 a.m., when a 34-year-old man died from multiple stab wounds at an apartment building in the 2100 block of Ursulines Avenue.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene by New Orleans EMS personnel, the NOPD said. Police offered no details of the incident, nor did they say whether a suspect or motive for the stabbing had been developed.

Police also responded to reports of a shooting on the West Bank at 2:43 a.m. Upon arriving in the 1300 block of Flanders Street, officers found a 49-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, whose identity also was not disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene with no known suspect or motive revealed.

The Treme stabbing is being investigated by NOPD homicide detective John Bakula and the Algiers shooting by Tanisha Smith. Anyone with information on either killing is asked to contact the detectives at the NOPD’s homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

