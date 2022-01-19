BBB Accredited Business
Julia Dardar died from strangulation, blunt force trauma, coroner confirms

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans coroner has officially identified the remains of a headless body found in a freezer at a Ninth Ward residence.

Julia Dardar, 36, is confirmed to be the victim. The coroner says she suffered from blunt force injuries of the head and neck with asphyxia due to manual strangulation,

Dardar’s family previously said they believed that Dardar was indeed the victim.

Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, is the property owner of the residence at 2300 Pauline St where the victim was found. He is being held with a bond set at $1.4 million.

