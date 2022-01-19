Orleans D.A. and Police Chief disagree on how the city’s dealing with the violent crime surge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams sounds off about what he calls Chief Shaun Ferguson’s rhetoric, blaming others in the Criminal Justice System for the city’s violent crime problem.

“A number of the people that are killing and shooting people today, a number of people that are carjacking people today, they’ve been left on the street because they have never been arrested. They have not been touched by law enforcement,” says Williams.

Chief Ferguson pointed out Monday, there’s a revolving door culture when it comes to prosecuting criminals in New Orleans.

“We can make all the arrests we want. Until the back portion of this Criminal Justice System does it’s part in ensuring accountability, and ensuring consequences to their actions. We’re going to continue to spin our wheels. Some of these individuals have been arrested before,” says Chief Ferguson.

Today, the Mayor’s Administration came out in support of Chief Ferguson and the NOPD.

“Throughout the pandemic, the last 18 months, NOPD has been out there every day making arrests,” says Beau Tidwell.

“It’s not just frustrating to the officers. It’s frustrating to the citizens of this city to see that we are arresting and rearresting,” says Ferguson.

“What we need is for the Chief to understand that their role in the criminal legal system does not end with an arrest, you’ve got to have evidence in court,” says Williams.

RELATED LINKS

‘Unprecedented crime wave’: New Orleans leaders address latest surge in violence, vow to pursue change

Violent Carjackings across New Orleans

Mayor Cantrell pledges to tackle crime during swearing in

While Williams believes the NOPD should be solving more violent crimes, he touts an acceptance rate in his office of 95 percent for murder cases and 77 percent for robberies.

The Mayor’s administration though, doesn’t believe the numbers are correct.

“From our data from the Criminal Justice Commissioner, the DA’s office has accepted 83 percent of murders within the last 9 months with 23 charges refused. They accepted only 48 percent of robberies and carjacking charges and refused 34,” says Tidwell.

Chief Ferguson released this statement:

“The remarks made by the Orleans Parish District Attorney are unfortunate. What is rhetoric to him is reality from a law enforcement perspective. There are deficiencies in the criminal justice system and we need to face that and figure out what we need to do to address those issues collectively. "

“When the Chief says something like catch and release or a revolving door, or wanting more accountability, we have to talk about the real facts and the real numbers. Which mean, how many crimes of violence, carjackings, murders, rapes, are being solved,” says Williams.

The City, police chief and D.A. all agree on one thing, they have to work together to solve the city’s violent crime surge.

“We’ve been trying to partner and we have to partner because it’s not 2015. There’s a crime surge which means the legal system needs to surge as well, and use the institutional knowledge to come up with solutions and solve crimes, and that’s just not happening right now,” says Williams.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.