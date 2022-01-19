BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

The recruitment of Arch Manning is heating up again

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the prep football offseason, and that means recruiting is heating up. In New Orleans, that means the recruitment of Arch Manning is in full swing.

This week Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Florida’s Billy Napier, and Nick Saban will be among some of the head coaches to visit the Crescent City this week.

LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas, Florida State, and Kentucky will also have coaches at the Newman campus.

The biggest question surrounding Arch now, when will he make a commitment. Well, it’s not coming anytime soon.

With the coaching carousel moving at full-steam these days, and the transfer portal running 24/7, there’s no reason for recruits to make a decision this early.

Manning is only a junior, he won’t be attending college until the fall of 2023. The QB depth chart at many of the above schools will be evolving.

Manning will take all that info, and carry his recruitment into the next football season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents

Latest News

Numerous schools are in the running for Arch.
The recruitment of Arch Manning
LSU is in the mix for Jacoby Mathews.
LSU among schools in pursuit for 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews
Ponchatoula's Jacoby Mathews recruitment update
Ponchatoula's Jacoby Mathews recruitment update
The second National Signing Day is in February
LSU and Alabama garner big results on early National Signing Day