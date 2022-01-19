The recruitment of Arch Manning is heating up again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the prep football offseason, and that means recruiting is heating up. In New Orleans, that means the recruitment of Arch Manning is in full swing.

This week Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Florida’s Billy Napier, and Nick Saban will be among some of the head coaches to visit the Crescent City this week.

LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas, Florida State, and Kentucky will also have coaches at the Newman campus.

The biggest question surrounding Arch now, when will he make a commitment. Well, it’s not coming anytime soon.

With the coaching carousel moving at full-steam these days, and the transfer portal running 24/7, there’s no reason for recruits to make a decision this early.

Manning is only a junior, he won’t be attending college until the fall of 2023. The QB depth chart at many of the above schools will be evolving.

Manning will take all that info, and carry his recruitment into the next football season.

